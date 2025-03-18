BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC Buys 207 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

IEFA opened at $78.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.29. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $68.74 and a 12-month high of $78.83.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

