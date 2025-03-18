BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. BlackDiamond Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bennett Selby Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Onefund LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Onefund LLC now owns 947 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,039 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

ISRG stock opened at $488.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $174.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.26, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $364.17 and a 52 week high of $616.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $566.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $531.96.

Several brokerages recently commented on ISRG. Bernstein Bank lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $670.00 price target (up from $538.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $490.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $560.00 to $688.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $535.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.19.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 11,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $499.22, for a total transaction of $5,763,494.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,607,925.28. The trade was a 68.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jamie Samath sold 269 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total transaction of $158,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,380. The trade was a 7.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,754 shares of company stock valued at $17,691,621. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

