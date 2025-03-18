Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH) Holdings Raised by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,663,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,671,000 after acquiring an additional 33,853 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Black Hills in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,374,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,225,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,725,000 after acquiring an additional 39,369 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 109.8% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 882,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,356,000 after acquiring an additional 461,894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 551,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,279,000 after acquiring an additional 89,181 shares during the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BKH opened at $61.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Black Hills Co. has a 12 month low of $50.73 and a 12 month high of $65.59.

Black Hills ( NYSE:BKH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.17. Black Hills had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 12.84%. On average, research analysts forecast that Black Hills Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.676 per share. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Black Hills’s payout ratio is 68.88%.

Separately, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Black Hills from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 222,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,394 megawatts of generation capacity and 9,106 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

