BitFuFu (FUFU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.
BitFuFu Stock Performance
BitFuFu stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.44. 107,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,100. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. BitFuFu has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $7.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.91.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of BitFuFu in a research report on Friday, February 21st.
BitFuFu Company Profile
BitFuFu Inc provides digital asset mining and cloud-mining services in Singapore. It also offers miner rental, and miner hosting and sales services to institutional customers and individual digital asset enthusiasts. The company is based in Singapore, Singapore.
