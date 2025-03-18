BitFuFu (FUFU) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

BitFuFu (NASDAQ:FUFU – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

BitFuFu Stock Performance

BitFuFu stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.44. 107,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,100. The company has a current ratio of 4.09, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. BitFuFu has a 1-year low of $2.32 and a 1-year high of $7.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.91.

Get BitFuFu alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of BitFuFu in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

BitFuFu Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BitFuFu Inc provides digital asset mining and cloud-mining services in Singapore. It also offers miner rental, and miner hosting and sales services to institutional customers and individual digital asset enthusiasts. The company is based in Singapore, Singapore.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BitFuFu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BitFuFu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.