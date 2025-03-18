Birnam Oak Advisors LP Invests $2.97 Million in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Birnam Oak Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,969,000. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF makes up about 1.4% of Birnam Oak Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 73.5% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 9,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Phillips Wealth Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Phillips Wealth Planners LLC now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IEUR stock opened at $62.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $53.26 and a 52-week high of $62.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.33 and its 200-day moving average is $57.79.

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

