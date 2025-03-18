BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM) versus Pheton Holdings Ltd Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:PTHL) Head-To-Head Contrast

BioSig Technologies (NASDAQ:BSGM – Get Free Report) and Pheton Holdings Ltd Class A Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:PTHL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

7.2% of BioSig Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.0% of BioSig Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BioSig Technologies and Pheton Holdings Ltd Class A Ordinary Shares”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioSig Technologies $39,000.00 292.11 -$29.04 million N/A N/A Pheton Holdings Ltd Class A Ordinary Shares $572,291.00 40.71 N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Pheton Holdings Ltd Class A Ordinary Shares has higher revenue and earnings than BioSig Technologies.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for BioSig Technologies and Pheton Holdings Ltd Class A Ordinary Shares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioSig Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Pheton Holdings Ltd Class A Ordinary Shares 0 0 0 0 0.00

BioSig Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $2.75, indicating a potential upside of 316.04%. Given BioSig Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe BioSig Technologies is more favorable than Pheton Holdings Ltd Class A Ordinary Shares.

Profitability

This table compares BioSig Technologies and Pheton Holdings Ltd Class A Ordinary Shares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioSig Technologies -44,832.50% N/A -776.49% Pheton Holdings Ltd Class A Ordinary Shares N/A N/A N/A

Summary

BioSig Technologies beats Pheton Holdings Ltd Class A Ordinary Shares on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BioSig Technologies

BioSig Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, a medical device company, engages in development and commercialization of advanced digital signal processing technology platform for the treatment of cardiovascular arrhythmias in the United States. It offers PURE EP system, a signal processing platform that combines hardware and software to address known challenges associated to signal acquisition that enables electrophysiologists to see signals and analyze in real-time, as well as is designed to address long-standing limitations that slow and disrupt cardiac catheter ablation procedures. The company has a research agreement with Mayo Foundation to develop an AI- and machine learning-powered software for PURE EP system. BioSig Technologies, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Westport, Connecticut.

About Pheton Holdings Ltd Class A Ordinary Shares

Pheton Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company with interests in providing healthcare solutions. The firm through its subsidiaries engages in the development and commercialization of brachytherapy TPS specifically used for radioactive particle implantation, a type of radiotherapy used in treating cancer patients by placing radioactive sources inside the patient that kill cancer cells and shrink tumors. The company was founded on November 2, 2022 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

