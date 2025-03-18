BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Short Interest Update

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,180,000 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the February 13th total of 3,830,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 7.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of BioAtla

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCAB. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioAtla during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 135,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 61,725 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 204.1% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 149,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 100,204 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of BioAtla during the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of BioAtla by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 154,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 10,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

BioAtla Price Performance

Shares of BCAB opened at $0.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.43 and a 200-day moving average of $1.21. BioAtla has a one year low of $0.24 and a one year high of $4.02. The company has a market cap of $17.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.19.

About BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of solid tumor cancer. The company's lead clinical stage product candidates include mecbotamab vedotin (BA3011), a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC), which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating undifferentiated pleomorphic sarcoma and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and ozuriftabmab vedotin (BA3021), a CAB ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of melanoma and squamous cell cancer of the head and neck.

