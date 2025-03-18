BetaPro NASDAQ-100 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HQU) Stock Price Down 3.7% – What’s Next?

Shares of BetaPro NASDAQ-100 2x Daily Bull ETF (TSE:HQU – Get Free Report) were down 3.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$19.25 and last traded at C$19.41. Approximately 1,435,476 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 1,294,542 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$20.16.
BetaPro NASDAQ-100 2x Daily Bull ETF Trading Down 3.7 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is C$23.98 and its 200 day moving average is C$23.33.
