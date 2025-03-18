Best Value Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 16th

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ, Berkshire Hathaway, and Intel are the three Value stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Value stocks refer to shares of companies that are believed to be undervalued based on fundamental analysis, typically exhibiting low price-to-earnings or price-to-book ratios relative to their historical averages or industry peers. Investors often consider these stocks attractive as they may offer a margin of safety through potential price appreciation and dividend income over the long term. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Value stocks within the last several days.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (SQQQ)

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

Shares of NASDAQ SQQQ traded down $2.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.73. 91,672,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,620,148. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $64.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.63.

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

NYSE:BRK.B traded up $10.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $515.21. The stock had a trading volume of 5,771,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,542,669. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.85. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1-year low of $395.66 and a 1-year high of $518.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $477.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $466.85.

Intel (INTC)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

INTC stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.05. The company had a trading volume of 116,504,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,714,805. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.85. Intel has a fifty-two week low of $18.51 and a fifty-two week high of $45.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.14 billion, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.02.

