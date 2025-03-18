Best Electric Vehicle Stocks To Follow Now – March 18th

Tesla, Baidu, and XPeng are the three Electric Vehicle stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Electric vehicle stocks are shares of companies that manufacture or develop electric vehicles and the corresponding technologies, such as batteries and charging infrastructure. These stocks are influenced by factors such as technological advances, government policy, and consumer demand for eco-friendly transportation options. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Electric Vehicle stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $9.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $228.71. 70,666,926 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,711,424. The company has a market cap of $735.65 billion, a PE ratio of 112.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. Tesla has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $347.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.53.

Baidu (BIDU)

Baidu, Inc. engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

Shares of BIDU stock traded down $0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.27. 8,674,546 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,451,256. The company has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.57. Baidu has a 1-year low of $77.19 and a 1-year high of $116.25.

XPeng (XPEV)

XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

NYSE:XPEV traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.68. 16,095,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,351,696. XPeng has a fifty-two week low of $6.55 and a fifty-two week high of $27.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 2.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.69.

