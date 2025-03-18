Best Cannabis Stocks To Follow Today – March 17th

Innovative Industrial Properties, Tilray, and Indivior are the three Cannabis stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cannabis stocks are equity investments in companies involved in the cultivation, production, distribution, or retail of cannabis-related products. These stocks are particularly influenced by evolving public policies and legal frameworks, often resulting in high levels of market volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cannabis stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR)

NYSE IIPR traded down $4.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $64.78. 309,152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,210. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.56 and its 200-day moving average is $99.19. Innovative Industrial Properties has a twelve month low of $62.45 and a twelve month high of $138.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 11.53 and a current ratio of 14.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.49.

Read Our Latest Research Report on IIPR

Tilray (TLRY)

Tilray, Inc. engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc. is headquartered in Canada.

NASDAQ:TLRY traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.62. 19,260,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,960,254. The stock has a market capitalization of $583.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.54. Tilray has a fifty-two week low of $0.58 and a fifty-two week high of $2.97.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TLRY

Indivior (INDV)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

Indivior stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.86. 405,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 608,682. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.48. Indivior has a 12 month low of $7.33 and a 12 month high of $22.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of -28.13 and a beta of 0.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INDV

See Also