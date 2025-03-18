Barclays Increases TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM) Price Target to $57.00

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by research analysts at Barclays from $56.00 to $57.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TXNM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on TXNM Energy from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Scotiabank raised their price target on TXNM Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded TXNM Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Mizuho upgraded TXNM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on TXNM Energy from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TXNM Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.57.

Get TXNM Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Report on TXNM

TXNM Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of TXNM opened at $52.84 on Tuesday. TXNM Energy has a 1 year low of $39.60 and a 1 year high of $54.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.32.

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. TXNM Energy had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $476.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TXNM Energy will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TXNM Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TXNM Energy during the fourth quarter worth $434,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of TXNM Energy during the fourth quarter worth $300,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of TXNM Energy during the fourth quarter worth $3,857,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TXNM Energy during the fourth quarter worth $13,009,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TXNM Energy during the fourth quarter worth $921,000. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

TXNM Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TXNM Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TXNM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TXNM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.