Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Reaches New 1-Year High – Should You Buy?

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $11.87 and last traded at $11.78, with a volume of 13488 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.42.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BKNIY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Bankinter from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Bankinter to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bankinter in a report on Thursday, March 6th.

The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.49 and a 200 day moving average of $8.69.

Bankinter (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.08. Bankinter had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 18.98%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bankinter, S.A. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers payroll, pension, business, salary, non-salary, youth salary, current, currency, professional, basic, and management accounts; deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

