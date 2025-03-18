Bank7 Corp. (BSVN) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 20th

Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ:BSVN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share on Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th.

Bank7 has increased its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years. Bank7 has a dividend payout ratio of 23.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Bank7 to earn $4.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.3%.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSVN opened at $38.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $362.23 million, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.71. Bank7 has a one year low of $26.07 and a one year high of $50.26.

Bank7 ( NASDAQ:BSVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.11. Bank7 had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.83%. Equities research analysts predict that Bank7 will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Bank7 from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Bank7 from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

In other news, insider Douglas A. Haines bought 1,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.91 per share, for a total transaction of $57,191.03. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 18,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,011.22. This trade represents a 8.38 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Henry Litchfield sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total transaction of $207,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,375 shares in the company, valued at $555,597.50. This trade represents a 27.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 44.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bank7 Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Bank7 that provides banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. It offers commercial deposit, commercial checking, money market, and other deposit accounts; and retail deposit services, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, and automated teller machine access.

