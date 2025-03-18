Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZKAP) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZKAP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 27,500 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the February 13th total of 37,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

NASDAQ:OZKAP traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $17.18. The stock had a trading volume of 11,053 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,017. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $15.11 and a 12-month high of $19.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.27 and a 200 day moving average of $17.57.

Bank OZK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2891 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

