Banco Santander (LON:BNC) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Banco Santander, S.A. (LON:BNC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 538 ($6.99) and last traded at GBX 538 ($6.99), with a volume of 671378 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 527 ($6.85).

Banco Santander Stock Up 2.1 %

The company has a market cap of £98.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 454.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 400.84.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA provides various financial services worldwide. The company operates through Retail Banking, Santander Corporate & Investment Banking, Wealth Management & Insurance, and PagoNxt segments. It offers demand and time deposits, mutual funds, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, loans, and various financing solutions; and project finance, debt capital markets, global transaction banking, and corporate finance services.

