Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BBVA. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Price Performance

Shares of BBVA stock opened at $14.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12 month low of $9.23 and a 12 month high of $14.53. The company has a market capitalization of $84.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.26.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 28.10%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 171,813 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,862,000 after buying an additional 25,093 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 17.9% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,644 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 65.6% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 13,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the third quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

