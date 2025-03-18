Baidu Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 59,509 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 26% compared to the average daily volume of 47,208 call options.
Baidu Trading Up 9.0 %
Shares of BIDU stock opened at $102.27 on Tuesday. Baidu has a 1-year low of $77.20 and a 1-year high of $116.25. The company has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $89.57.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have weighed in on BIDU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Baidu from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Baidu from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Susquehanna lowered shares of Baidu from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Nomura Securities cut shares of Baidu from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Baidu presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.25.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baidu
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIDU. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Baidu by 5.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,818 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Denver PWM LLC increased its stake in Baidu by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 991 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 16,773 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Baidu by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,036 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Baidu by 88.5% in the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter.
About Baidu
Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search services in China. It operates through two segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.
