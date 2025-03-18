Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 11,081 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 350,404 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,081 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 1.0% of Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $40,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of IJR stock opened at $106.12 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $101.85 and a 12 month high of $128.61. The stock has a market cap of $79.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.78.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

