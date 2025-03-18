Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 349,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,737 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $8,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CGXU. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $107,675,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 10.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,184,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,701,000 after acquiring an additional 869,364 shares in the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $14,454,000. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 17.8% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,366,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,793,000 after acquiring an additional 508,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $11,754,000.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGXU opened at $25.89 on Tuesday. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.56 and a fifty-two week high of $27.52. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.89.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Articles

