Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 72,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,669 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $6,979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 165.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 128.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AVUS opened at $93.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 1.06. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $84.26 and a 52-week high of $102.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.44.

About Avantis U.S. Equity ETF

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

