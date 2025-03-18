Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $9,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,367,267,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,828,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,061,987,000 after purchasing an additional 31,109 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,066,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $830,028,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,386,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,613,000 after purchasing an additional 44,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,310,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $526,411,000 after purchasing an additional 64,116 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWF stock opened at $370.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $97.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $399.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $391.78. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $315.24 and a 1-year high of $419.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

