Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 250,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,909 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $28,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,816,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,050,000 after acquiring an additional 30,518 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $130,942,000. Sfmg LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 807,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,253,000 after purchasing an additional 11,821 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 789,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,948,000 after purchasing an additional 14,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 752,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,001,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of GSLC opened at $111.24 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $97.82 and a 52-week high of $121.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $116.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.51. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.00.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

