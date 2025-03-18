Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2025

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOVFree Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 660,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,735 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $66,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SGOV. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 152.0% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $70,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $79,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SGOV stock opened at $100.52 on Tuesday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.15 and a 12-month high of $100.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.48.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

(Free Report)

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOVFree Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.