Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 660,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,735 shares during the period. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $66,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SGOV. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 152.0% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $70,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $79,000.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SGOV stock opened at $100.52 on Tuesday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $100.15 and a 12-month high of $100.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.48.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.