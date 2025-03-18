Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) is Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Dopkins Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM – Free Report) by 91.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 91,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,471 shares during the period. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 2.7% of Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Dopkins Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $5,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $2,998,000. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $897,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. increased its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Collaborative Wealth Managment Inc. now owns 59,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,757 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVEM opened at $62.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.20. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $55.65 and a 52-week high of $66.31.

About Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (AVEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds emerging-market stocks of all market capitalizations considered favorable on multiple factors. The fund seeks to provide capital appreciation.

