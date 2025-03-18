Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Reduces Position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,221 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $1,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 65.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Targa Resources by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,530 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,070,000 after buying an additional 13,167 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Targa Resources by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 28,899 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after acquiring an additional 9,307 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 191.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,268 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 5,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Targa Resources in the fourth quarter worth $271,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRGP opened at $196.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $199.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.96. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12 month low of $106.04 and a 12 month high of $218.51. The firm has a market cap of $42.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

Targa Resources ( NYSE:TRGP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 28.67% and a net margin of 7.81%. On average, analysts expect that Targa Resources Corp. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.26%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Targa Resources from $171.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $208.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Targa Resources from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $190.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Targa Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $209.43.

In other Targa Resources news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.30, for a total value of $6,905,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,206,024.70. This represents a 29.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Waters S. Iv Davis sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.26, for a total value of $429,809.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,957.74. This represents a 43.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 115,914 shares of company stock valued at $22,613,288. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

