Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 1,296 Shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,538 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 119,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,461,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ PFM opened at $46.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.73. The stock has a market cap of $704.26 million, a PE ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.83. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $40.43 and a fifty-two week high of $48.28.

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1813 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

