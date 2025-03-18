Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Increases Stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Free Report) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF by 146.0% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYR opened at $96.12 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $81.25 and a 12-month high of $104.04. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.66.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

