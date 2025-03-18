Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in RBC Bearings by 18.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 29,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,896,000 after buying an additional 8,725 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 12,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after buying an additional 5,078 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 2.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 845,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,028,000 after buying an additional 19,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in RBC Bearings by 7.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Insider Activity

In other RBC Bearings news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.89, for a total value of $145,156.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,523.92. This trade represents a 5.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert M. Sullivan sold 8,000 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.25, for a total value of $2,898,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,382 shares in the company, valued at $4,123,129.50. The trade was a 41.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,900 shares of company stock valued at $3,963,031. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RBC Bearings Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NYSE:RBC opened at $347.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $339.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $316.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a twelve month low of $241.43 and a twelve month high of $372.83.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RBC. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $351.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on RBC Bearings from $360.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America downgraded RBC Bearings from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on RBC Bearings from $375.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Profile

(Free Report)

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings, components, and systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.