Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Cuts Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 47,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 80.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter worth approximately $528,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 662.9% in the third quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after purchasing an additional 61,300 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 4.2% during the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. McAlister Sweet & Associates Inc. now owns 121,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Stock Down 0.8 %

BATS:PAUG opened at $38.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.52 million, a P/E ratio of 26.21 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.81 and a 200 day moving average of $38.38. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August has a 52 week low of $34.37 and a 52 week high of $39.48.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

