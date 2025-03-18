Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 408 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $2,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VICI. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its position in VICI Properties by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VICI. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Monday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on VICI Properties from $33.75 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded VICI Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

VICI Properties Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $32.47 on Tuesday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.08 and a 52-week high of $34.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.45.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.10). VICI Properties had a net margin of 69.59% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The business had revenue of $976.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.29 million. On average, analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.4325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.58%.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

