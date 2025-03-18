Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 35,261 Shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PML – Free Report) by 19.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 217,828 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 35,261 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PML. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,395 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lifted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 101,718 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II by 55.0% in the third quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 23,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PML opened at $8.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.66. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $7.94 and a twelve month high of $9.52.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0395 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 13th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

