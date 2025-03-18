Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 888,700 shares, an increase of 25.7% from the February 13th total of 707,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 492,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.
AVNS traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 946,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,668. The stock has a market cap of $673.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Avanos Medical has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $25.36.
Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $179.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.23 million. Avanos Medical had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.70%. Sell-side analysts expect that Avanos Medical will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, SVP Kerr Holbrook sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total transaction of $106,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 82,047 shares in the company, valued at $1,251,216.75. This trade represents a 7.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Avanos Medical by 63.0% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Avanos Medical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. State of Wyoming grew its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 132.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Avanos Medical by 493.3% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 6,714 shares during the last quarter. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, offers medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions.
