Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.40, Zacks reports. Aterian had a negative return on equity of 56.01% and a negative net margin of 17.05%. Aterian updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.
Aterian Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ATER traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.11. 61,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,094. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.57. Aterian has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.03.
About Aterian
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Aterian
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Arqit Stock Soars as NVIDIA’s GTC Fuels Quantum Excitement
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- 3 Must-Own Stocks to Build Wealth This Decade
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Advanced Micro Devices Eyes AI Market Growth—Is AMD a Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Aterian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aterian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.