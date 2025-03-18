Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.40 EPS

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.40, Zacks reports. Aterian had a negative return on equity of 56.01% and a negative net margin of 17.05%. Aterian updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Aterian Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATER traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.11. 61,841 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,094. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.57. Aterian has a 12 month low of $1.86 and a 12 month high of $4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.03.

About Aterian

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. Its platform offers home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; cooling and air quality appliances, such as dehumidifiers; health and beauty products; and essential oils under the Squatty Potty, hOmeLabs, Mueller, Pursteam, Healing Solutions, and Photo Paper Direct brand names.

