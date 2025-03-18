Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH) Short Interest Update

Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the February 13th total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 346,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Astrana Health Stock Up 4.3 %
Shares of ASTH stock opened at $30.60 on Tuesday. Astrana Health has a 1-year low of $23.12 and a 1-year high of $63.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.30.
Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.37). Astrana Health had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $665.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.24 million. On average, research analysts expect that Astrana Health will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ASTH shares. Bank of America cut their price target on Astrana Health from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Astrana Health from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Macquarie upgraded Astrana Health to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Astrana Health from $86.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Astrana Health from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.83.
Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.
