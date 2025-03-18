Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH) Short Interest Update

Astrana Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a decline of 23.0% from the February 13th total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 346,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Astrana Health Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of ASTH stock opened at $30.60 on Tuesday. Astrana Health has a 1-year low of $23.12 and a 1-year high of $63.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.30.

Astrana Health (NASDAQ:ASTH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.37). Astrana Health had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 3.63%. The business had revenue of $665.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.24 million. On average, research analysts expect that Astrana Health will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASTH. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Astrana Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,383,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Astrana Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,596,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Astrana Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Astrana Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,661,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Astrana Health during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,621,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ASTH shares. Bank of America cut their price target on Astrana Health from $55.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Astrana Health from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Macquarie upgraded Astrana Health to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Astrana Health from $86.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Astrana Health from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.83.

Astrana Health, Inc, Inc, a physician-centric technology-powered healthcare management company, provides medical care services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Care Partners, Care Delivery, and Care Enablement. The company is leveraging its proprietary population health management and healthcare delivery platform, operates an integrated, value-based healthcare model which empowers the providers in its network to deliver care to its patients.

