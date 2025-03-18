Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT) Lowered to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

Assertio (NASDAQ:ASRT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Assertio in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of ASRT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.73. 239,291 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,365. The company has a market cap of $69.63 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.96. Assertio has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $1.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASRT. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Assertio by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,095,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 21,059 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Assertio by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 910,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 34,004 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Assertio by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 455,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 23,369 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC lifted its stake in Assertio by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Assertio by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 227,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 39,906 shares during the last quarter. 48.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Assertio Holdings, Inc, a commercial pharmaceutical company, provides various products to patients in the United States. Its pharmaceutical products include INDOCIN, an oral and suppository solution for the treatment of moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis, including acute flares of chronic disease; ankylosing spondylitis and osteoarthritis; and acute painful shoulder and gouty arthritis.

