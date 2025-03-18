Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC Takes Position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 30,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,000. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up 1.0% of Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JAAA. CAP Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 46.9% during the third quarter. CAP Partners LLC now owns 10,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,458 shares in the last quarter. Napa Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $436,000. Arch Capital Group LTD. boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 135.4% during the third quarter. Arch Capital Group LTD. now owns 5,307,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,053,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053,000 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,785,000. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $561,000.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JAAA opened at $50.58 on Tuesday. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a twelve month low of $49.87 and a twelve month high of $51.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.83 and its 200 day moving average is $50.80.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Company Profile

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

