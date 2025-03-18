Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC Takes Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $357,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCHI. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI China ETF by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,979,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,466 shares during the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,807,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,982,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,211,000. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI China ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $10,260,000.

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Performance

MCHI opened at $58.65 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.79. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 52 week low of $38.83 and a 52 week high of $59.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.49.

About iShares MSCI China ETF

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

