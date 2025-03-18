ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Down 1.1% – Time to Sell?

ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $719.99 and last traded at $722.49. 311,299 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 1,516,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $730.33.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ASML. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ASML from $790.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $858.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of ASML from $1,148.00 to $1,100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of ASML from $815.00 to $767.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $937.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $732.25 and its 200-day moving average is $737.67. The company has a market cap of $287.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.07, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.54.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $7.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.67 by ($0.37). ASML had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 47.73%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 25.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were given a dividend of $1.5855 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 11th. This is a boost from ASML’s previous dividend of $1.08. ASML’s payout ratio is currently 31.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ASML. 111 Capital bought a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $482,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in ASML by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Aegis Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $468,000. Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its stake in ASML by 2,336.6% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 34,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,710,000 after acquiring an additional 32,806 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

