Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,975 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in Arrow Electronics in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 568 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arrow Electronics

In related news, CAO Yun Sung Cho sold 353 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.11, for a total value of $39,574.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,658.39. This trade represents a 18.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William F. Austen acquired 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.12 per share, for a total transaction of $197,828.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 7,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $818,174.96. This trade represents a 31.89 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arrow Electronics Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ARW stock opened at $105.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.71. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.78 and a fifty-two week high of $137.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.26.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.17. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 9.69%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered shares of Arrow Electronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.25.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

