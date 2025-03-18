ARIAKE JAPAN Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKEJF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ARIAKE JAPAN Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AKEJF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a decline of 26.0% from the February 13th total of 38,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

ARIAKE JAPAN Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AKEJF opened at $35.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.84. ARIAKE JAPAN has a twelve month low of $35.12 and a twelve month high of $35.12.

About ARIAKE JAPAN

ARIAKE JAPAN Co, Ltd. manufactures, processes, and sells natural seasoning products with extracts from chicken, pork, beef, and other fresh livestock ingredients. It provides chicken bone base soups, ramen soups, chanpon soups, bouillon and consomme products, sauce bases, and Japanese bouillon products; and livestock meat, including beef, pork, and chicken, as well as shrimps, garlic, and seasoning oils.

