Argent Advisors Inc. Sells 4,425 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

Argent Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,425 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLQD. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 203.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 139,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,048,000 after purchasing an additional 93,666 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 106.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 8,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLQD opened at $50.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.97. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.70 and a one year high of $50.46.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1673 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This is an increase from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

The iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, USD-denominated corporate bonds with 0-5 years remaining to maturity. SLQD was launched on Oct 15, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

