Argent Advisors Inc. Purchases 7,579 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Argent Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 184,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,579 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for approximately 4.2% of Argent Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $11,325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $616,824,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5,922.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,334,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311,899 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,224,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,527 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,389,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,766,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,399,000 after acquiring an additional 673,044 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $62.18 on Tuesday. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $55.08 and a 12-month high of $65.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $62.92 and its 200 day moving average is $62.79. The company has a market capitalization of $30.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.26 and a beta of 0.89.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

