Argent Advisors Inc. Has $788,000 Stock Position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Argent Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,099 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GNMA. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 54.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 4,040 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 23,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 6,475 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 3,390 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 130,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,646,000 after buying an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 36,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 5,502 shares during the period.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ GNMA opened at $43.62 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.65. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $41.91 and a 1 year high of $45.69.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares GNMA Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1514 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

