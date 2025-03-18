ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $108.33.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ArcBest from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on ArcBest from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on ArcBest from $126.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on ArcBest from $100.00 to $73.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th.

NASDAQ ARCB opened at $75.84 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $89.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.73. ArcBest has a 12 month low of $70.96 and a 12 month high of $153.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.22. ArcBest had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ArcBest will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 11th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.55%.

In related news, CFO John Matthew Beasley acquired 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.89 per share, with a total value of $52,423.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,754.38. This trade represents a 9.41 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ArcBest by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,771,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $258,601,000 after purchasing an additional 20,665 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in ArcBest by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,571,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $240,011,000 after purchasing an additional 220,325 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 957,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $103,831,000 after acquiring an additional 17,542 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 635,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,338,000 after acquiring an additional 16,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 618,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,758,000 after acquiring an additional 86,867 shares in the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

