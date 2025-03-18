Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Free Report) to a sell rating in a report released on Saturday.

Aptevo Therapeutics Trading Up 9.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ APVO opened at $2.64 on Friday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.35 and a one year high of $207.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $166.20.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage research and development biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. It develops its products using ADAPTIR and ADAPTIR-FLEX platforms to generate monospecific, bispecific, and multi-specific antibody candidates capable of enhancing the human immune system against cancer cells.

