Analyzing RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) & Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD)

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) and Skyward Specialty Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SKWD) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

100.0% of RenaissanceRe shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.8% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of RenaissanceRe shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares RenaissanceRe and Skyward Specialty Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets RenaissanceRe 15.99% 23.41% 4.41% Skyward Specialty Insurance Group 12.24% 16.39% 3.57%

Risk and Volatility

Earnings & Valuation

RenaissanceRe has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a beta of 0.67, suggesting that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares RenaissanceRe and Skyward Specialty Insurance Group”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio RenaissanceRe $11.65 billion 1.04 $1.87 billion $35.02 7.01 Skyward Specialty Insurance Group $1.15 billion 1.73 $85.98 million $2.89 17.13

RenaissanceRe has higher revenue and earnings than Skyward Specialty Insurance Group. RenaissanceRe is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for RenaissanceRe and Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score RenaissanceRe 2 5 4 0 2.18 Skyward Specialty Insurance Group 0 3 7 1 2.82

RenaissanceRe presently has a consensus target price of $279.90, indicating a potential upside of 14.08%. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group has a consensus target price of $56.25, indicating a potential upside of 13.64%. Given RenaissanceRe’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe RenaissanceRe is more favorable than Skyward Specialty Insurance Group.

Summary

RenaissanceRe beats Skyward Specialty Insurance Group on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About RenaissanceRe

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S. multi-line reinsurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment writes various classes of products, such as directors and officers, medical malpractice, and professional indemnity; automobile and employer’s liability, casualty clash, umbrella or excess casualty, workers’ compensation, and general liability; financial and mortgage guaranty, political risk, surety, and trade credit; and accident and health, agriculture, aviation, cyber, energy, marine, satellite, and terrorism. It distributes products and services primarily through intermediaries. The company invests in and manages funds. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

About Skyward Specialty Insurance Group

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc., an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

