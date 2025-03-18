Analysts Set MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Price Target at C$25.45

MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Free Report) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$25.45.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MAG. Panmure Gordon lifted their price target on MAG Silver from C$26.40 to C$27.10 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. TD Securities raised MAG Silver to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on MAG Silver from C$25.00 to C$25.50 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on MAG Silver from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MAG

MAG Silver Price Performance

About MAG Silver

MAG opened at C$24.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$22.21 and a 200-day moving average price of C$21.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 32.55 and a quick ratio of 25.31. The firm has a market cap of C$1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.14. MAG Silver has a 1 year low of C$12.16 and a 1 year high of C$25.36.

(Get Free Report

MAG Silver Corp is a Canadian mining company. It is focused on becoming a top-tier primary silver mining company by exploring and advancing high-grade, district-scale, silver-dominant projects in the Americas. Its principal focus and asset are the Juanicipio Project (44%), being developed in a JV partnership with Fresnillo Plc (56%).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.