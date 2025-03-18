Analysts Set Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) PT at $106.00

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CCK shares. Bank of America cut their target price on Crown from $107.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group cut their target price on Crown from $113.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Crown from $112.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Crown from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Crown from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Get Crown alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCK

Crown Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of CCK opened at $90.13 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.91 and its 200 day moving average is $89.53. The company has a market capitalization of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.88. Crown has a 12-month low of $70.84 and a 12-month high of $98.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.08. Crown had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 3.59%. Research analysts expect that Crown will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. This is a positive change from Crown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Crown’s payout ratio is presently 29.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCK. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Crown by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Crown by 156.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Crown in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Crown by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Crown by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Crown

(Get Free Report

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.