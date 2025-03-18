American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC) Short Interest Down 33.3% in February

American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

American Strategic Investment Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE NYC traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.02. 1,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,865. American Strategic Investment has a 12 month low of $5.46 and a 12 month high of $12.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.28. The company has a market cap of $26.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.13.

Get American Strategic Investment alerts:

About American Strategic Investment

(Get Free Report)

See Also

American Strategic Investment Co (NYSE: NYC) owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

Receive News & Ratings for American Strategic Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Strategic Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.